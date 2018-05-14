Sailors aboard USS Zephyr returning to Mayport

Photos taken from USS Zephyr during drug bust, vessel fire and rescue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - About 30 sailors aboard the USS Zephyr are coming home Monday after 4 months at sea patrolling the waters of the Pacific.

The Zephyr is 174-foot long and can go up to 40 mph. The crew is made up of four officers and 24 enlisted sailors.

The ship, based out of Naval Station Mayport, played a big role last month intercepting a suspected drug smuggling boat with 1,080-pounds of cocaine on board.

Photos from the Navy show the USS Zephyr during the mission.

The boat where the crew found the cocaine caught on fire while speeding through the Pacific. The USS Zephyr was chasing it down at the time, according to the Navy.

It took the crew about 90 minutes to put the fire out. The Navy says the people on board jumped in the water and the Coast Guard recovered the cocaine.



