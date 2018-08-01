Saying goodbye to career ruts

ORLANDO, Fla. - A study by monster.com revealed only 53 percent of Americans enjoy their job and up to 15 percent actively dislike or even hate them. One Gallup study found almost 70 percent of employees are not engaged in their work. Below are some tips on how to break out of that awful career rut.

Tired of your job? Update your resume. By doing this, you’ll shed light on how you’ve evolved through the years and seeing it on paper could help give you insight as to what direction you are headed in. And step outside your comfort zone. Not only will it work wonders for your self-esteem, but you’ll show those around you that you are capable of more. Also identify your primary pains. Creating solutions to them one at a time might make you feel better about your career situation as a whole. You can also try taking on a challenging project. It might make you think differently and explore new ideas or solutions. And it’s important to find a mentor. They may find ways to stimulate both your personal and professional growth. When all is said and done, if you’re still feeling stuck, it may be time for a career change. Experts predict now the average person will change careers five to seven times during their work life, so don’t feel discouraged! And according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics there are about 6.7 million job openings right now.

If you decide to change careers, experts say to write up an action plan. Set goals to help you train and reach your new goal. Make sure you’re following your passion and not a paycheck to prevent falling into another career rut.

