7th annual Coming out Monologues returns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Coming out Monologues returns to Jacksonville for it's seventh annual production, bringing its award-winning and unique storytelling.

Every year, LGBTQ members of the community share their coming out stories, falling in and out of love, making peace with family, overcoming struggles and the journey of self-acceptance.

COM has raised nearly $60,000 for JASMYN and PFLAG while also providing an outlet for stories that might not otherwise be told.

Members of the group joined Ashley Spicer on The Morning Show Sunday to discuss this year's planned performance.

Click here for $25 event tickets.

Dates and times:

Friday, June 22, 2018, 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 22, 2018, 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Location: WJCT

100 Festival Park Ave.

Jacksonville, Florida 32202

