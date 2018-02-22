Several Florida beaches considered the best in U.S, according to TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor has named the 2018 Best Beaches. The beach that was ranked number one in the world is Grace Bay in Turks and Caicos.

Only one Florida beach made the list of top 10 in the World. Clearwater Beach, in Clearwater is ranked number 7. It ranked as the number one beach in the U.S. Several beaches in the Sunshine state were in the top 10 in the U.S. No beaches in Northeast Florida made that list.

TripAdvisor based the rankings off of quantity and quality of traveler reviews, as well as ratings. The company looked at reviews from over a 12-month-period.

The list of the top 10 beaches in the U.S. are listed below...

1. Clearwater Beach- Clearwater, Florida

2. Siesta Beach- Siesta Key, Florida

3. Ka'anapali Beach- Lahaina, Hawaii

4. South Beach- Miami Beach, FL

5. Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve- Honolulu, Hawaii

6. Fort Lauderdale Beach- Fort Lauderdale, Florida

7. St. Pete Beach- St. Pete Beach, Florida

8. Hollywood Beach- Hollywood, Florida

9. Santa Monica Beach- Santa Monica, California

10. Lanikai Beach- Kailua, Hawaii

