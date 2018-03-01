SURVEY: Should nonsmokers get extra vacation days?

It's a question that could easily start a conversation: Should nonsmokers get extra vacation days?

Halocigs.com surveyed more than 1,000 people to find where Americans stand on the discussion.

Are smoke breaks fair?

The survey showed that 25.2% of nonsmokers think it is fair that smokers receive breaks to smoke, while 74.8% said no. The responses were reversed for smokers, with the majority at 81.2% saying yes it was fair to get breaks and only 18.8% saying no.

Should nonsmokers receive more vacation days?

Taking smoke breaks results in six days of lost productivity, according to studies.

Below is how many days people believe nonsmokers should get of extra vacation.

0 days offered

Smokers: 38.2%

Nonsmokers: 19.9%

1 to 2 days offered

Smokers: 17.4%

Nonsmokers 24.6%

3 to 5 days

Smokers: 28%

Nonsmokers: 41.9%

6 or more days

Smokers: 16.4%

Nonsmokers: 13.6%

Quitting smoking for extra vacation days?

The survey found that on average Americans would give up smoking for 11 extra vacation days.

To read the full results of the study go to Halocigs.com.

