Hot Places to Stay Cool: 'Morning Show' crew laser focused on fun

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Our mission to help you find “hot places to stay cool” wraps up with a visit to an entertainment spot with lots to do for the entire family.

We got back to nature with a paddling journey on the river, raced around an indoor go-kart track, bounced until we dropped and flew sky-high. Now we head to Main Event on Philips Highway near the Avenues Mall. It's an indoor venue that features laser tag, bowling, video games, food and drinks.

First, we suited up for battle to play laser tag. Richard and Bruce faced off against Jen, Lena and I, but since we had an advantage we recruited a family to join us.

Chris Dobbins was hosting his own summer camp for his kids and their friends and they dropped into Main Event to beat the heat.

"It's very hot outside. I mean, even inside, running around, you get sweaty, but outside it's very, very hot,” Dobbins said. “We did the beach last week. We did the springs a couple days ago. So today it's like, you know what, let's try something different.”

The challenge got our hearts racing. Twists, turns, obstacles and dim lights add to the element of surprise when you're shot by an opponent's laser. Two teams of up to 15 people play for 15 minutes in the arena.

The Main Event bowling alley has a unique feature called YOUToons that allows you to capture your face and create an avatar that's part of a fun animation that plays while you bowl. We all had a great time playing this classic game.

Know before you go Hours

Monday: 10 a.m.-Midnight

Tuesday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-11 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m.-1 a.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.-1 a.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.-11 p.m.

Cost

Currently featuring a $14.95 summer funpass (All you can play bowling, billiards, laser tag and more)

Contact

904-260-7500

www.mainevent.com

Main Event General Manager Lisa Goodnight said it's the top attraction at the venue, followed by laser tag.

If all of that doesn't wear the kids out you can purchase a game card and throw in some fun on the main floor. Goodnight said there's something for everyone.

"A lot of school kids, parents, moms that are out for the summer with their kids, a lot of families, so it's quite a different mix of people," Goodnight said.

There's also a restaurant and a full bar that offers everything from hamburgers to salmon.

