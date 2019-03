How parents can help children fit in after a move

HOUSTON - Making new friends after a move is critical to your child’s happiness, but what about when kids have problems adjusting?

New research shows that when children move from urban areas into suburban neighborhoods, the process of making new friends varies amongst age groups, but parents can help.

Seven. The number of times Michael Loewer moved as a child -- starting over, making new friends.

“I think as a kid, you don’t notice that as much," Loewer told Ivanhoe. "Honestly, I think it’s more of an exciting thing.”

Loewer’s views parallel those of a recently-published study illustrating how older kids can find it hard to fit in.

"Younger kids have an easier time of it. They found that simple commonalities, like in my Baltimore study a love of the Ravens football team, were enough to begin to connect with a peer," explained Dr. Anna Rhodes, an assistant professor at Rice University.

Loewer agreed.

“There’s no pre-judgement. There’s no worry about fitting in," he said.

But then, Rhodes said, in adolescence, “they’re looking for their peers to be people they can really trust.”

True to the study, moving in high school was much harder for Loewer.

“Although I had a fine time in my junior/senior year, my junior year in particular, I wouldn’t say I was a ghost; I had friends, but it was definitely different,” Loewer said.

What can parents do to smooth the transition? Seek out community gathering places, look for appropriate activities in settings with adult supervision and empathize with your child’s struggles to fit in.

“I think my parents did a really good job of making it our home," Loewer said. "It never felt like we were not where we were supposed to be.”

Rhodes’ study followed 79 inner-city youth as they moved to the suburbs. The study highlights that adolescents may face some additional challenges in adjusting socially following a move from a high-poverty neighborhood, but the overarching takeaway: the involvement of parents applies across the board.

