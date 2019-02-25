The in and outs of home-schooling your kids

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - A little more than 2.5 percent of school aged students in the United States are home schooled. In Florida that equals more than 84,000 children. There are hundreds of options to educate students outside of a school building.

We met the Adams family. Their oldest son CJ is only 5 years old but he'll blow your mind with his beautiful brain.

CJ's dad Colin Adams says his first born boy was speaking in full sentences and counting to 20 in both English and Spanish before he was 1 years old and it was clear CJ was different.

"I looked at some of the curriculum online to see what was available at some schools and the options just weren't there in order for us to channel CJ the way we thought he needed to be," says Adams

While Colin and his wife Chandra are both products of public schools they tested their knowledge to educate CJ their way. They chose a homeschool program called Classical Conversations.

Once a week they meet as a group. There are around 50 kids of different ages. Classical Conversations starts the day with everyone together and then they break into age groups. This week in science the students are learning about volcanoes. It sets the stage for what they'll continue learning during the week at home. The curriculum is provided for the entire year and on the other days it's taught at home.

Christina Scott leads the Mandarin South group. Scott homeschools her 10 year old son and 6 year old daughter. He first started at six years old and his sister was only 18 months old old. Scott says those first few days took some adjusting

"Everyone feels nervous about it but that's also parenting. I think part of it is realizing that home schooling can be just an extension of your parenting," says Scott.

Once that concept clicked she embraced the flexibility.

"We made a lot of adjustments, I would say 'OK we're just gonna have to school outside today' and let her play on the trampoline and we'll try to get some math in here and there," says Scott.

Four years later it's still working. Parents work around their own schedule. Sometimes school is at night, on a trip and sometimes the trip is school.

"The biggest difference between home schooling and regular school is you really take control of what's going on. We learn all day, we learn all year long there's no set time that we're in school," says Adams.

The entire Adams family is always learning. There's 3 year old Colson and the youngest member of the family 1 year old Charlotte, who can already list the planets in the solar system.

These parents have found their tribe and it's working. They're part of a small percentage of families that keep the learning at home.

"We're going to push the limits on what he can do and challenge him as long as we can find great social opportunities for him this is going to be fun it's great," says Adams.

