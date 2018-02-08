The Stock Market and a potential government shutdown

New York City, N.Y. - People on Wall Street are getting ready for a wild 36 hours as the Stock Market reacts to a potential Government Shutdown.

Government funding must be extended by the end of Thursday to avoid a shutdown. Senate leaders announced a massive 2-year spending deal that would extend government funding in the short term, while paving the way for a broader deal. Meanwhile, the house passed a bill that would fund the government through March 23rd.

National Car Insurance premiums are up 20% since 2011. That's according to The Zebra, a leading insurance search engine. It says weather, driver behavior and technology are driving prices higher.

Florida State University received a record number of applications. The university said there were 48,000 first year applications submitted to the 2018 summer and fall semesters. University President John Thrasher said that the interest reflects a growing brand globally. Over the past 2 years, Florida State has moved up 10 places in the Us News & World Report best colleges rankings.

Dunkin Donuts is making a major change. The coffee company will stop using foam cups by 2020. The cups are criticized for harming the environment. Dunkin Donuts will use paper cups intead.

