Tony Boselli works to keep local kids healthy amid nationwide flu epidemic

The flu epidemic is sweeping the nation. Children are the most vulnerable of the victims. The Centers for Disease Control and Protection reports that more than 30 children have died as a result of the flu.

Healthy Schools, Jacksonville Area School Flu Vaccine Provider, will host Flu Shot Clinics in Wake of Deadly Flu Epidemic For Jacksonville Students.

In response to the severe and deadly flu epidemic raging this winter, Healthy Schools, the Jacksonville area provider of flu vaccinations in schools, will hold a mid-season clinic for several school districts where any student can be vaccinated for free.

If a student has not yet received a flu shot, it is still beneficial to get one this season. The CDC and local school officials are recommending that all school age children get a flu shot as it can prevent or lessen the severity or duration of the flu.

This year’s flu virus, the H3N3, is unusually deadly and has claimed several lives of otherwise healthy children and adults who did not fit the pattern of those who routinely succumb to the flu each year – namely the immunocompromised, elderly and infants. It’s estimated that 80-90% of children who die of the flu did not have their flu shot.

Healthy Schools, founded by former Jacksonville Jaguars player Tony Boselli, will be hosting last-minute flu shot clinics in Clay, Sumter and Duval counties starting Monday for students in all districts.

“We are making sure that any child who a flu shot needs will get one. It’s that simple,” said Boselli, founder and CEO of Healthy Schools. “There is a special urgency due to this year’s serious flu epidemic and Healthy Schools is happy and ready to meet that demand. Please bring your child to one of our clinics next week if you haven’t gotten a shot.”

Healthy Schools partners with Caredox, a digital health platform used by over 4,000 school districts to manage medical and immunization records. The combined partnership makes flu vaccination efforts - even the emergency clinics like those next week - an easy, portable turnkey solution for school districts.

Parents have an option of signing up their child to receive a flu shot in the schools where Healthy Schools runs vaccine programs. Each year, Healthy Schools holds a vaccination drive and enrollment in October when flu shots are recommended. At the request of school officials and county health officials, Healthy Schools is holding secondary clinics this year because of the urgency of the epidemic.

Parents or guardians in Duval and Clay counties can sign up online to receive a vaccination at the Healthy Schools community clinics by going to schoolflushot.com/clay or schoolflushot.com/duval, or can sign up at the clinics themselves. Parents or guardians in Sumter County can sign up live at the clinics

The schedule and locations for the clinics are as follows:

Sumter County:

Monday, February 12, 2018:

8:00 am - 10:30 am

Wildwood Elementary School, 300 Huey St, Wildwood, FL 34785

10:45 am - 1:45 pm

Wildwood Middle / High School, 700 Huey St, Wildwood, FL 34785

8:30 am - 11:00 am

Webster Elementary School, 349 S Market Blvd, Webster, FL 33597

11:15 am - 1:45 pm

South Sumter Middle School, 773 NW 10th Ave, Webster, FL 33597

8:15 am - 10:30 am

Lake Panasoffkee Elementary School, 790 C.R. 482 N., Lake Panasoffkee, FL 33538

10:50 am - 1:05 pm

Bushnell Elementary School, 218 W Flannery Ave, Bushnell, FL 33513

1:20 pm - 3:20 pm

South Sumter High School, 706 N Main St, Bushnell, FL 33513

8:30 am - 10:30 am

Sumter Prep, 200 Cleveland Avenue, Wildwood, FL 34785

Duval County:

Tuesday, February 13, 2018

3 PM to 6 PM

First Coast High, 590 Duval Station Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Tuesday, February 13, 2018

3 PM to 6 PM

Mandarin High, 4831 Greenland Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Thursday, February 15, 2018

3 PM – 6 PM

Westside High, 5530 Firestone Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32244

Thursday, February 15, 2018

3 PM – 6 PM

Fletcher High, 700 Seagate Ave, Neptune Beach, FL 32266

Clay County:

Monday, February 12, 2018

3 PM - 6 PM

Orange Park High School, 300 Kingsley Ave, Orange Park, FL 32073

Thursday, February 15, 2018

3 PM - 6 PM

Keystone Heights HS, 900 Orchid Ave, Keystone Heights, FL 32656

Saturday, February 17, 2018

10 AM - 2 PM

Clay Dept of Health, 1345 Idlewild Ave, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.