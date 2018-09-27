Transgender attacks on rise around U.S.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With several months to go, 2018 is expected to be the worst year for deadly attacks against transgender Americans.

Jacksonville has seen four attacks on transgender women, three of them deadly, since February.

According to the Human Rights campaign, the death of a transgender woman in Texas marks 21 nationally.

Nikki Enriquez was murdered earlier this month in Laredo, Texas.

Police said her suspected killer, an agent with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, admitted to killing Enriquez and three other women.

A fifth woman managed to escape.

In Jacksonville, Celine Walker was found shot to death in a hotel room in February. Antash'a English was shot to death on June 1 and Cathalina James was murdered later that month.

Police have said the killings are not connected.

Transgender deaths have increased each of the last three years.

Of the attacks recorded this year, 19 were on transgender women of color.

To combat the alarming trend, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has named a liaison to address safety concerns in the transgender community.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.