Allow extra time if traveling during busy holiday season

If you are planning to travel by air this upcoming holiday season, you'll want to allow extra time for security screening at airports.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expects to screen a record number of travelers during the 2018 Christmas and New Year holiday travel season.

Between Thursday, Dec., 20 and Jan. 6, 2019, TSA expects more than 41 million flyers will pass through airport security checkpoints, up 6 percent from this time last year, according to a statement.

If you’re flying out or picking someone up, be sure to check flight status with your airline before heading to the airport. Arrive 2 hrs before departure in the event of longer check-in & checkpoint lines. — JAXairport (@JAXairport) December 20, 2018

To stay up to date on flights nationwide, go to flightaware.com.

