Vaccines required for school - what parents need to know

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Parents are getting their students ready for back to school. In addition to shopping for all the supplies, parents should know the the facts on immunization requirements.

Duval County is the 20th-largest school district in the nation, and the sixth-largest in Florida.

Like all districts, Duval County has requirements for students to be vaccinated before they can go to school. Parents can opt out of these vaccinations for reasons documented below.

According to the Florida Department of Health in Duval County, any child entering a preschool, school (K-12), licensed child care facility or family day care home must have a completed Florida Certification of Immunization Form (DH 680 Form), documenting their immunizations or their exemption from shots.

Dr. Pauline Rolle, medical director with the Florida Department of Health in Duval County, said some children could be turned away because they did not have the right vaccinations.

“We work hard all year long to educate people on vaccines and encouraging them not to wait,” Rolle said. “Unfortunately, there are still children who miss the first day of school or who are excluded from school because they are not up-to-date.”

Required vaccines vary depending on the child's age and the facility.

For child care and/or family day care, children need:

Diphtheria-tetanus-acellular pertussis (DTaP)

Inactivated polio vaccine (IPV)

Measles-mumps-rubella (MMR)

Varicella (chickenpox)

Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib)

Pneumococcal conjugate (PCV13)

Hepatitis B (Hep B)

For public and non-public preschool entry, students need:

Diphtheria-tetanus-acellular pertussis (DTaP)

Inactivated polio vaccine (IPV)

Measles-mumps-rubella (MMR)

Hepatitis B (Hep B)

Varicella (chickenpox)

Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib)

For K-12 children entering, attending or transferring to Florida schools, both public and non-public, required vaccines include:

4 or 5 doses of diphtheria-tetanus-acellular pertussis (DTaP)

4 or 5 doses of inactivated polio vaccine (IPV)

2 doses of measles-mumps-rubella (MMR)

3 doses of Hepatitis B (Hep B)

1 tetanus-diphtheria-acellular pertussis (Tdap)

2 doses of Varicella (kindergarten effective with 2008–09 school year, then an additional grade is added each year thereafter). Varicella vaccine is not required if there is a history of varicella disease documented by the health care provider.

An additional immunization required for seventh grade entry:

Effective with 2009–10 school year (then an additional grade is added each year thereafter), in addition to compliance with all other immunization requirements, children entering, attending or transferring to the seventh grade in Florida schools must complete the following:

1 tetanus-diphtheria-acellular pertussis (Tdap)

Children without proper vaccinations for school can get them at their medical provider or at two walk-in health department immunization clinics in north and south Jacksonville:

North Pearl Immunization Center, 5220 North Pearl St., 32208 (904-253-1420)

South Jacksonville Immunization Center, 3225 University Blvd. S., 32216, (904-253-1140)

Parents are encouraged to bring their child's current shot record when coming to the clinic for immunizations. Walk-in hours are 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

For more information, visit duval.floridahealth.gov.

Opting out of vaccinations

According to the Florida Health Department website, a permanent medical exemption, documented on the Form DH 680, can be granted if a child cannot be fully immunized due to medical reasons. In this case, the child's physician must state in writing the reasons for exemption based on valid clinical reasoning or evidence.

Form DH 681, religious exemption from immunization, is issued if immunizations are in conflict with the religious tenets and practices of the child's parent or guardian. This exemption is issued by a County Health Department (CHD) and based on established religious beliefs or practices only.

For more information on vaccine exemptions and the required forms, go to floridahealth.gov.

