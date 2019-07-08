Want cheaper produce? Grow your own vegetable garden

Weather, insects, even tariffs can impact the availability and the cost of summer vegetables.

However, figuring out what to plant when can ensure that you are using your garden to its full potential.

More than a third of U.S. households grow some of their own food. But if you don’t have a natural green thumb, one of the best places to start is at a community garden, where there are already experienced gardeners.

“You really get that added information from those gardeners that have been here for a long time and they know what works and some of the issues that go along with being able to grow fruits and vegetables," said Daniel Friedline, a sustainability project manager.

A garden takes a lot of maintenance, so start small. You can still do plenty with very little space.

“There’s a really unique method to gardening. It’s called the square foot gardening,” he said.

Using a square foot of soil, you can maximize your gardening potential by growing veggies that balance each other, like basil and tomatoes, carrots and onions, or beans and corn.

“Some plants really like to be with other plants because they complement each other, and they work together instead of one taking all the nutrients from the other one,” he explained.

And in Florida, a new law passed this year prevents local governments from regulating homeowners' vegetable gardens.

Finally, it all comes down to location, location, location. Do your research and find out which fruits and veggies grow best in your area. Urban Farmers provides a chart on its website that details when and where certain crops grow best.

Another tip that can stretch out your dollar: grow produce that can be easily stored or preserved.

Potatoes, onions, and sweet potatoes can be stored at room temperature for several months. Beans, tomatoes, cucumbers, beets and sweet corn can be easily frozen.

