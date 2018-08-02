Who are your 'sheroes'? Professional Women's Council wants to know

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Professional Women's Council of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce is looking for five unsung "sheroes."

The council is hoping to inspire women to live their dreams and call out those who are successfully making a difference locally in the business world.

There are many resources available for local women who want to climb in their careers. These organizations cater to different professionals. One local business owner said that once you find your niche the possibilities are endless.

Eva Greenfield, who owns Hometown Threads, can customize almost anything you can imagine. She's been in business for 14 years and is doing well.

"I've done almost no advertising for the business. It has all been relationship based and I attribute that to PWC," Greenfield said.

She joined the PWC as soon as she moved to Jacksonville, many years ago, and it was the perfect match.

"It's more than just networking," Greenfield said. "It's a sisterhood, it's a support group, it's a group of people who have been through the wars, so to speak, who have been able to get through and help you make decisions to help you maybe navigate through something you don't have experience with."

Greenfield said she learned how to build relationships instead of how to just network and that was the key.

"It's a room where intimidation is taken out," Amy Drafts said. "Everybody becomes an equal. They are there to help women grow and learn. We all started somewhere."

Drafts is on the board of the PWC, which is hoping to connect the dots for more women, even if it's through another organization.

"We're trying to bring them all to one location so you can sift through, maybe find the organization that you're looking for that will help you grow personally and professionally the best," Drafts said.

In October, the PWC is hosting a Women Connecting Women event. They're inviting all local women's organizations to come together to showcase resources.

When you talk to Greenfield, you see the potential and the power of relationship building.

"It's promoting that feel-good factor across the city," she said. "So hopefully we will have lots of women who were feeling good about themselves and being more productive more creative and more confident."

Women Connecting Women is scheduled for 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 18 at the the University of North Florida's Adam Herbert University Center.

You can nominate five unsung "sheroes" for these categories.

Professional Business Woman of the Year

Women Business Owner of the year

Women's advocate of the year

Professional Minority Woman

Corporate Supporter of Women in Business

Each winner must be a member of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce and not have won any other award in the past five years.

For more information, go to https://www.pwcjax.org/women-connecting-women.

