Companies offering work benefits that really pay off

Getting employees access to money is becoming a primary perk at many companies.

Nearly half of Americans say they owe debt for a medical expense or couldn’t cover an emergency expense of $400.

So now, financial wellness benefits are being offered with services that get employees the on-demand cash they need.

Pearl Campos works hard as a supervisor at a fruit company, but the time between paychecks can be anything but fruitful.

“I have bills to pay, things to buy for my kids at home and not having enough money to accomplish what I need to do is really stressful," Campos said.

Now when she needs money, she taps into a service offered by her company that allows her to access a portion of the money she’s already earned before payday.

“It's actually my money that I worked for that I have on hold with my employer and that I should be able to have access to,” Campos said.

Her company uses PayActiv. The software is hooked to her employer’s payroll and is designed for hourly workers. An employee can request up to 50 percent of what they’ve already earned up to $500.

Company founder Safwan Shah said the need is great. More than three quarters of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, and he said a lack of cash flow can lead to late bills or more.

“They'll end up paying overdraft fees to banks, they'll end up taking late fees. They might end up taking payday loans," Shah said.

It’s just one of several services that provide pre-paycheck access to cash. Others include Instant Financial, FlexWage and Daily Pay.

Employers are also offering short-term loans thanks to some third-party services.

TrueConnect said its mission is to provide funds to people who couldn’t get a loan any other way.

“Even employees who have no credit score, have terrible, damaged credit through some problem or issue in their past can still qualify for these loans,” up to $3000 depending on income, TrueConnect vice president Doug Farry said.

TrueConnect doesn’t use credit scores to assess its loans because, Farry said, millions of Americans have no credit score.

Critics cite interest rates that can run 20 percent or higher.

Farry stressed that terms are transparent, loans are always repaid within one year and are a far cry from payday loans.

“We've always seen the TrueConnect loan as really a life vest for a drowning employee,” he said. And a way to build positive credit history as he or she gets onto financial dry land because every payment, which is directly deducted from the borrower’s pay is reported to credit agencies as an on-time payment just like a regular bank loan.

Campos said she’s more easily above water these days thanks to getting early access to her money.

“I can say, like, it took a lot of stress off my off my mind," Campos said.

According to the latest survey by the Society for Human Resource Management, 15 percent of organizations now offer emergency loans and 17 percent offer payroll advance.

And some big companies are jumping on board with third-party services. Walmart now offers PayActiv to associates and Comcast announced a financial benefits venture, which includes a pilot offering TrueConnect to some employees.

As with all loans, each works differently, so read the terms.

And when it comes to prepay access, how many times you can withdraw per pay period as well as costs vary.

With PayActiv, for example, there’s a flat fee of $5 per withdrawal. It’s up to the employer to determine who pays that.

In case you’re wondering where the employers come in? PayActiv fronts the money and businesses pay them back come regular payday.

