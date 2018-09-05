Would you be ready to 'run, hide, fight' if faced with active shooter?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Ten days after a gunman opened fire during a video game tournament at the Jacksonville Landing, killing two men, the city's Chamber of Commerce is co-hosting an active shooter training event.

Security experts say such training can be crucial for anyone who finds themselves facing down a mass shooter.

The training session at Black Knight on Riverside Avenue will run from 3:30-5 p.m. and will be led by two men with years of law enforcement and security experience.

They will be teaching people how to be aware and react quickly to make safe decisions if they're faced with an active shooter situation.

When shots were fired inside the Chicago Pizza at the Landing, people had only moments to react.

“Seconds count. Absolutely, seconds count,” said Michael Skoglund, vice president and director of the physical security office at Black Knight, a financial services company.

Skoglund is one of the security experts who will be leading Wednesday's seminar.

“We trained our entire lives as little kids on how to respond to a fire evacuation and while unfortunate, it’s the same type of mindset conditioning we have to have now,” Skoglund explained. “Active shooter events are a reality, and we have to start asking ourselves the question, ‘How am I going to respond should I find myself faced with one of these events?’”

Skoglund teaches the “run, hide, fight” approach, advising people to first get away if they can do so safely. If not, hide and block the shooter from getting to you. Lastly, fight if you feel like your life is in jeopardy.

Skoglund will be joined Wednesday by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Patrol Division Chief Nick Burgos, a 22-year law enforcement veteran and former SWAT team commander.

To attend the training, you need to preregister through the Jax Chamber website.

