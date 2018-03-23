Mother wants car thief charged with her daughter's murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Nearly three months after 24-year-old Sahara Barkley was shot and killed at a BP gas station on Stockton Street, the victim's mother continues to seek justice for her daughter.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Sahara Barkley died after she got into a dispute with 22-year-old Tairrah McGriff on New Year's Day at the gas station just south of Interstate 10. McGriff was arrested a few days later and charged with murder.

Barkley's mother, Rosie Brooks-White, told News4Jax that the only thing that will bring her peace is if the man who stole her daughter's car is arrested. She believes Barkley would still be alive if her car hadn't been taken.

"My whole family is still suffering from the effects of my daughter being killed," Brooks-White said. "The one girl is in custody, but the guy who, I felt if he hadn't taken the car, none of this would have happened."

Investigators said Barkley went into the gas station to buy a pack of cigarettes and left her car running. A man got into the vehicle while she was inside and drove away. Detectives said surveillance video showed that when Barkley approached McGriff, the woman pulled out a gun and shot Barkley.

The victim's mother doesn't understand why the man who drove off in Barkley's car hasn't been caught. Police said they don't know who stole the car.

"It's been three months, a little over three months, you all are aware of who he is but no arrests have been made, which doesn't make sense to me," Brooks-White said. "It just seems so unreal and it's so unfair. (There are) so many senseless killings right here in Duval County."

Anyone with information that could help police in arresting the man who stole Sahara Barkley's car is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS or a send tip through its online portal. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.