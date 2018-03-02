Plea for help after mother and daughter injured in hit-and-run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville family is reaching out to the public on social media in the hopes of finding out who hit their car and then took off Wednesday.

A woman says she was driving on the Buckman Bridge when a white work van hit her sport-utility vehicle while her 6-year-old daughter was inside, according to a Facebook post.

Both were taken to the hospital, but they are recovering.

The post said the van hit another vehicle before driving off.

If you've seen a van matching that description with front end damage, please call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500.

