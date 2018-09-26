Mother, daughter say scam caller threatened to kidnap, kill them

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A mother and daughter said they are victims of a virtual kidnapping scam.

For about an hour on Tuesday, Colleen Brew and her mother, Kim Brew, told News4Jax that they thought they were both going to be kidnapped and killed after they each got a threatening phone call from an unknown man that morning.

Colleen got the first call.

"They (told me they) had my mom and I need to go to a quiet place and then they proceeded to tell me that they had my mom and were going to kill her if I didn't follow their instructions," she said. "I just followed their instructions, got in the car. They told me to drive to the closest store."

Colleen said she stayed on the phone with the man, who was demanding money. She went to a Winn-Dixie and purchased $500 worth of prepaid cards. She said the caller asked for the serial numbers on the cards then he told her to cut up the cards and take a photo proving that she destroyed them.

According to the FBI, this is a scam called virtual kidnapping. The caller uses an app that makes a loved one's phone number appear on caller ID and when you answer, the caller threatens to harm your loved one if you don't send them money.

If that's not bad enough, Colleen's mother said a man called her too.

"He said, 'You need to do as I say or I'm going to kill your daughter. I have your daughter,'" Kim said. "I am just like, 'What?' It's almost hard to believe. And then he said it again."

Kim said the phone signal dropped and she called 911. Then she called her daughter and learned she was safe.

"I didn't know," Kim said. "I didn't know where she was. I didn't know how to prove that this was a scam or if it was real."

The mother and daughter said they're grateful the phone calls were fake and that they are both safe.

According to the FBI, this scam happens frequently in the Southwest region of the United States.

To learn more about virtual kidnapping and what you need to know to protect yourself, click here.

