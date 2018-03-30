Mother killed in head-on crash in Whitehouse remembered

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A fifth person who was killed after cars collided last Friday in the Whitehouse area is being remembered.

Felicia Matos was a mother of two children, and friends said she was planning to get married.

Matos was known as a songbird among her friends because she loved to sing. Matos is seen in a video singing as she did many nights at Da Real Thing, a local bar downtown.

But her voice was silenced when she and another car crashed head-on. The next day, the news of her death spread among family and friends.

"A friend called and she was hysterical, and the only thing I could make out was that Felicia died in a car accident last night," said Taryn Wharwood, a friend. "After that, I was just kind of shocked."

It was a shock that her best friend, Ryan Thomas, is trying to cope with.

"I can't describe it," Thomas said. "It's never been a pain like this. I've lost loved ones and family before, but this is a family member that I chose and I got to choose it indescribable. It's like my right hand was gone."

Before Matos' untimely death, she was raising her two children and planning a wedding. She was also creating a movement of love.

"She was literally going up to strangers and giving them cards of love and encouraging them, and that was it," Wharwood said. "Didn't ask anything and didn't even get the strangers' name. Just said, 'Hey, I just want to spread love to you.'"

It's a love that will carry on through her family, friends and children.

Her family is raising money to support Matos' two children. Click here to visit the GoFundMe page.

