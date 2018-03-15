Mother shares shocking X-ray as warning to other parents

A mother has shared a shocking photo on social media, showing a small round item lodged in a child's throat.

Although the image was shared on Facebook a year ago by Brisbane-based blogger Angela Henderson of Finlee and Me, it serves as a timely warning to parents that choking is always a danger.

The X-ray picture showed an item – identified as a grape – stuck in the airway of a five-year-old boy.

The image has resurfaced again recently following the tragic death of three-year-old Tasmanian boy, Alby Davis.

The toddler died March 2 after a small rubber ball became stuck in his windpipe.

Ms Henderson, a clinician and mother-of-two, Finlee, eight, and Chloe, five, originally posted the photo as warning to parents that kids could choke on anything - including fruit that wasn't properly cut up.

'Do you know what this X-ray is of? A grape! A grape that was lodged in the top of a 5-year-old’s airway today,' Ms Henderson's post read.

'This sweet soul had to be operated on, under general anaesthetic to remove the grape. He is VERY lucky that part of his airway was open or else this could have ended badly.

'Please be mindful that not all kids chew their food, are in a rush at school to get in the playground etc,' she continued.

'Please be careful. And when in doubt just cut the damn grapes, baby tomatoes.'

