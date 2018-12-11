Mother suing Naval Hospital Jacksonville over part of needle left in spine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville mother and her veteran husband filed a lawsuit Tuesday morning. 42-year-old Amy Bright is suing Naval Hospital Jacksonville and the federal government after she claims doctors left the broken tip of a needle in her spine during C-Section 15 years ago.

Bright's lawyers said the Navy denied their claim and told her for years her pain was just chronic back pain. A CT scan in November of 2017 uncovered the needle.

Sean Cronin with Cronin and Maxwell Law Firm said the needle used for the procedure was 7 to 9 centimeters long and the piece left in Bright's spine is about 3 centimeters. "About a third to half of the needle, so it would be obvious to anyone that nearly half the needle was missing," Cronin said.

Cronin said the piece is pushed up against a nerve, causing permanent damage, but removing the piece now is too risky because it could leave her paralyzed.He said the Navy needs to be held responsible, "Her son is 15-years-old so this is been going on for 15 years and she’s been told overtime at different facilities 'oh this is just part of the aging process nothing for you to be concerned about you're getting older,' things like that."

Cronin says the lawsuit could take years and he expects the Navy to claim the statute of limitations is up.



