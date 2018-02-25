Mother walks school halls unnoticed

SAN ANTONIO, Tex. - A woman posted a video on Facebook showing herself walking into her child's high school. Stacey Alderete says she was dressed as a student and carried a backpack.

She was there dropping off paperwork, but ended up walking the halls for 20 minutes before reaching the front office.

Alderete says her child's school has amazing officers but the district is short-staffed. And, the superintendent is even talking about cutting more officers.

She says the school is similar to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where a teen is accused of shooting and killing 17 people on Feb. 14. She explains, the school has 11 buildings spread widely on the campus.

"Ten of those buildings do not automatically lock if need be. Four officers are assigned to the high school making it IMPOSSIBLE TO COVER. Our elementary schools ZERO," adds Alderete.

