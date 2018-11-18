Motorcycle accident leaves 1 dead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a single motorcycle crash with injuries.

It happen at 1:10 a.m. on the off-ramp from Roosevelt Blvd. onto Blanding Blvd. Upon arrival, they found a male dead on the scene.

Traffic homicide detectives responded to conduct an investigation. It is unknown what caused the crash.

The ramp from Roosevelt onto Blanding will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time while the investigation is conducted.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.