Motorcyclist, 55, killed in Orange County accident

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 55-year-old Jacksonville man was killed on Saturday when the motorcycle he was riding on was struck by another vehicle, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The unidentified man was traveling south bound on Goldenrod Road in Orange County when he was struck by a truck making U-turn, authorities said.

The driver of the truck was identified by authorities as 44-year-old Luzbelle Vasquez Baez of Kissimmee, who was treated for minor injuries at Florida Hospital East.

The crash is still under investigation.

