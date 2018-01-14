Motorcyclist dies in St. Johns County crash

A 25-year-old man died Saturday after he crashed his motorcycle near the intersection of Palm Valley Road and Davis Park Road, officials said.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - A 25-year-old Jacksonville man died Saturday after he crashed his motorcycle at the intersection of Palm Valley and Davis Park roads, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said Shane Guidroz was riding on Palm Valley Road when a 29-year-old man, whose identity police have not released, towing a boat trailer attempted to turn onto Davis Park Road. Guidroz struck the back of the trailer in the middle of the intersection, deputies said.

Guidroz was taken to Baptist Medical Center South, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

An investigation is ongoing, deputies said.



