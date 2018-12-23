Motorcyclist hurt in Riverside crash, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - A motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries after driving over CSX train tracks and losing controls, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The driver was riding over the train tracks on Roosevelt Blvd. when police say the person lost control. The driver suffered life-threatening injuries, and was taken to a local hospital.

The driver has not been identified. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

JSO said Traffic Homicide is trying to determine if the driver was impaired.