Motorcyclist crashes into tree, killed in Riverside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A motorcyclist was killed Sunday when he crashed into a tree in Riverside, reported the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Hunter Pardee, 24, was riding his motorcycle down Riverside Avenue when he missed a curve and hit a tree. Investigators said he died at the scene.

Police said Pardee was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

This is the second deadly crash on the same day involving a motorcyclist.

Officers were also called to Beach Boulevard just before midnight after a motorcyclist collided with a pickup truck.



