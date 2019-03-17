Motorcyclist killed in Amelia Island crash

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist was killed after a driver turned in front of his path.

FHP identified the motorcyclist as Jason Herbert, 34, of Fernandina Beach. His passenger suffered serious injuries. Authorities say they were both thrown off the motorcycle in the crash.

The pair were riding north on state road A1A when a southbound driver in a Lexus RX330 attempted to make a left turn onto Amelia Island Parkway.

