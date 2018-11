KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. - A 23-year-old Keystone Heights man was killed in a motorcycle accident early Thursday morning.

State troopers say Matthew McKean was on State Road 21 south of Chataqua Way, near the Clay-Bradford County line when he traveled off the roadway just after 12:30 a.m.

McKean was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

