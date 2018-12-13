KFC is selling a firelog that smells like fried chicken

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Talk about a mouth-watering aroma...

Just in time for the holidays, KFC is selling firelogs that smell like fried chicken.

The "KFC 11 Herbs and Spices firelog" is selling online for $18.99.

Each Firelog can burn up to three hours. But be careful... KFC jokingly says it "may attract bears or neighbors who are hungry."

But you have to hurry! Customers are limited to one log while supplies last.

