Six people injured in California bar shooting

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - At least six people have been shot after a gunman opened fire in a bar in Thousand Oaks, California on Wednesday night, according to reports.

Police are responding to reports of a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill during a College Country Nights event.

Firefighters and first responders have arrived on scene and the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office is working to secure the scene.

At this time, no details about a suspect have been released. Police are saying they do not have the person responsible in custody.

Thousand Oaks is located in Ventura County, which is just west of Los Angeles.

This story is still developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.