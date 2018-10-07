Murder suspect from south Florida arrested in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - The Clay County Sheriff's Office is crediting citizens with the arrest of a woman wanted in connection with a murder and home invasion robbery.

Ashley Causey was allegedly involved in a home invasion robbery and murder in Hillsborough County

Investigators said she was recently spotted by a vigilant citizen in Clay County, who contacted the Sheriff's Office.

Causey was taken into custody and remains in the Clay County Jail, waiting to be returned to Hillsborough County.

According to a report in the Tampa Bay Times, Causey and three men are responsible for a home invasion, robbery, and murder of a person on Morris Bridge Road in Tampa.

The homeowner shot and killed Michael Caddo during the home invasion.

