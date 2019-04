Little Red Rooster Ice Cream Company has voluntarily recalled approximately 26,000 pints of its 'NadaMoo! Strawberry Cheesecake Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert' because they contain an undeclared almond ingredient.

There are no reports of any allergic reactions. The ice cream was distributed to select distributors and retailers beginning February 19, 2019.

Click here to read more about the recall.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.