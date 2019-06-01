NASA launches new library for photos and videos

NASA launched its new Image and Video Library that allows the public to search, view and download audio, video and images from NASA archives.

Anyone in the community can search over 140,000 files from astrophysics to human space flight.

The images will automatically scale for phone, tablets and computers in high resolution for download.

Image files also include metadata about exposure, lens used, and other information, when available from the original image.

People can also embed the files on their own sites and applications.

The library runs on NASA’s cloud native “infrastructure-as-a-code” technology through https://images.nasa.gov.

Although the library isn't a full archive, it does host the best audio, video and images that NASA has publically available new and old.

