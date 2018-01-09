SR 200 in Yulee reopens after military ordnance found in Yulee

YULEE, Fla. - A military ordnance was found by a construction crew Tuesday morning near River Of Praise Worship Center on State Road 200/A1A and St. Mark Drive, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

The Bomb Squad was sent to the scene to make sure it is not a danger to anyone. A News4Jax source described it as a clay mortar.

Traffic was diverted off S.R. 200 between Miner and Chester roads until the bomb squad could determine if the device is dangerous, but the road was reopened about 11:20 a.m.

Traffic in the area was at a near standstill for nearly an hour.

Yulee High School, which is located about two miles further south on Minor Road, told News4Jax the campus was not under lockdown. The school sent a message to parents notifying them that students are safe and they might have issues getting to the school.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.