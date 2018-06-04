Nassau deputies chase Georgia man, charge him with battery, sex charges

YULEE, Fla. - A suspected threat of murder-suicide inside a Yulee motel on Saturday escalated into a high-speed chase into Duval County at speeds up to 100 mph, officials said.

Nassau County deputies managed to stop Christopher Dewayne Nail, 26, of Waycross, Georgia, on Yellow Bluff Road, where he was arrested and and charged with:

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Unlawful sex with a minor

False imprisonment

Eluding police

Illegal possession of a firearm

Domestic battery



According to a Nassau County Sheriff's Office arrest report, deputies were sent to the Nassau Holiday Motel on Saturday morning to a report of a man threatening to kill himself.

The report said that while the first deputy waiting for backup to arrive, Nail took off in a Ford Mustang through another exit and led that deputy south on U.S. 17 at speeds well over the speed limit. The chase ended on Yellow Bluff Road in Jacksonville, where deputies were able to stop Nail and take him into custody.

A search of the car turned up a .25-caliber handgun.

Nail was brought back to the motel, where deputies questioned an underage girl who was allegedly staying with him. According to deputies, the underage girl admitted that she and Nail had been boyfriend and girlfriend for a year and that the two had been having sex for three to four weeks.

According to the affidavit, Nail and the girl had a disagreement in their motel room. The girl told deputies that Nail pointed a gun at her, then pushed her into the bathroom, where he made her get on her knees. According to the affidavit, Nail told the girl he was going to kill her them kill himself.

At some point, following the interaction with Nail, deputies said the girl was able to call 911 for help.

Nail was being held on a $185,000 bond. The report said Nail was also submitted for mental evaluation under the Baker Act.

