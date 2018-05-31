Nassau County investigators seek help to find missing mom presumed dead

YULEE, Fla. - Investigators with the Nassau County Sheriff's Office still have not found a missing mother of three who disappeared the day before Mother's Day.

Sheriff Bill Leeper will be joined by community leaders and lawmakers Friday afternoon for a news conference at 2 p.m., asking anyone with information in the disappearance of Joleen Cummings to come forward.

Cummings' mother, Anne Johnson, will also be at the news conference. She made an emotional plea for information at a news conference May 22, when investigators announced they believed her daughter was dead.

"I beg you, as a mother, to please keep coming forward with any information that you have -- no matter how small," Johnson said. "Help with any possible leads that can help locate my daughter, for my three grandchildren who miss her so much. We want closure."

Joleen Cummings, a stylist at Tangles Hair Salon, was last seen at work May 12. Detectives said they have reason to believe Cummings is no longer alive, but have not said what those reasons are.

Leeper said co-worker Jennifer Sybert, the last person to see Cummings, is now considered a suspect in her disappearance.

Sybert, whose real name is Kimberly Kessler, was arrested May 16 and charged with grand theft auto, after investigators said they found surveillance video showing her leaving Cummings' SUV near a Home Depot. There was no sign of Cummings in the video.

Sybert is due for arraignment in Nassau County court June 7.

Five days before Cummings went missing, deputies were called to a domestic dispute involving her ex-boyfriend at her home. The ex, Jason Gee, was arrested on a probation violation May 15.

Leeper said Gee is still considered a person of interest, but he has not been charged in Cummings' disappearance.

