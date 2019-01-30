National Guard employee charged with molestation

An Army National Guard employee is charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child between the ages of 12 and 15.

Jovanne Montanez, 30, is also charged with lewd and lascivious conduct, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to an arrest report, the victim is a stranger to Montanez, an employee of the Army National Guard at Camp Blanding.

The arrest report shows Montanez was arrested late Tuesday morning in Clay County on a warrant out of Duval County.

Montanez was then transferred from the Clay County jail and booked into the Duval County jail Tuesday afternoon on the four charges.

He was released early Wednesday morning on $152,500 bond, according to online jail records.

