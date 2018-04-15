National Guard member killed in car crash

Baker County, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a one-car crash that killed a National Guardsman early Sunday morning.

Troopers say Joseph Crews, 50, was driving his 1996 Ford Mustang northbound on County Road 229 toward I-10 when he lost control, went down an exit ramp embankment, then crashed into a tree.

Crews was pronounced dead at the scene. The FHP is trying to determine what caused the driver to lose control.

Crews was with the Maintenance Group with the 125th Fighter Wing.

This is a drill weekend, and sources said he was on his way to the base when this crash occurred.

