National Murderball tournament taking place in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The 11th annual Brooks Rehabilitation Southern Slam Quad Rugby, also known as Murderball, Tournament is being hosted by the Brooks Adaptive Sports and Recreation Program.

Organizers said there will be eight teams from around the country, including Jacksonville's Brooks Bandits.

Quad rugby is a full-contact wheelchair sport that is played with a volleyball on a modified basketball court by players with a physical disability affecting all four limbs, organizers said. Quad rugby was originally known as Murderball because of its aggressive nature.

Organizers said the sport was developed in Canada and is now an official paralympic sport played internationally, with 45 teams in the U.S. alone.

The tournament takes place Friday through Sunday:

Friday: Games from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Brooks Bandits play at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Games from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Brooks Bandits play at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday: Games from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Brooks Bandits play at 11:30 a.m. Playoff matches begin at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and continue Sunday.

Games from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Brooks Bandits play at 11:30 a.m. Playoff matches begin at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and continue Sunday. Fan Day Game is at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The first 50 people to go to Fan Day Table will receive a free T-shirt.

is at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The first 50 people to go to Fan Day Table will receive a free T-shirt. Sunday: Playoff games at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Organizers said admission is free. The event is taking place at Jacksonville Ice and Sportsplex at 3605 Philips Highway.

