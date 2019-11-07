1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at California restaurant

The San Diego Police Department responded to a shooting Wednesday night at Church's Chicken in Otay Mesa, California.

(CNN) - Three employees were shot Wednesday evening at a Church's Chicken in Otay Mesa, California, the San Diego Police Department said in a news release.

One of the victims was killed and the other two were in stable condition after being transported to nearby hospitals, the release said.

Detectives are looking for the male gunman who witnesses say walked into the restaurant and ordered food, the release said. He left the restaurant after arguing with the employees and returned with a handgun.

He shot the three employees, one female and two males. No customers were injured, the release said.

Police received a call of a shooting at 5:30 p.m. PT, according to the release.

The suspect is still at large and was last seen in a dark colored sedan.

The gunman is still at large and was last seen in a dark colored sedan. He is 6'1," has a "thin build" and was wearing a "light blue sweatshirt and a blue 'Chargers' beanie," police said.

CNN's Sarah Moon contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.