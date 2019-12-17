Group leaves NJ waitress $1200 tip as holiday gift

PATERSON, N.J. – One group’s holiday tradition is benefiting a waitress in a major way.

The group of friends went to breakfast at an IHOP in New Jersey over the weekend. Each person brought along $100.

At the end of their meal, they paid the bill and gave their waitress a $1,200 tip.

The waitress, who was holding the large stack of cash, thought they made a mistake and tried giving the money back.

The generous patrons are part of a nationwide trend called “Shock and Claws.”

Their donation will allow the waitress and her children to rest easy this holiday season.