Group leaves NJ waitress $1200 tip as holiday gift
PATERSON, N.J. – One group’s holiday tradition is benefiting a waitress in a major way.
The group of friends went to breakfast at an IHOP in New Jersey over the weekend. Each person brought along $100.
At the end of their meal, they paid the bill and gave their waitress a $1,200 tip.
The waitress, who was holding the large stack of cash, thought they made a mistake and tried giving the money back.
The generous patrons are part of a nationwide trend called “Shock and Claws.”
Their donation will allow the waitress and her children to rest easy this holiday season.
The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.