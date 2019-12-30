Man who thwarted church shooter grateful for support

A volunteer who intervened when a gunman opened fire Sunday during a Texas church service has opened up about the ordeal on social media.

Jack Wilson, the head of what’s described as a voluntary security team at West Freeway Church of Christ outside of Fort Worth, posted on Facebook shortly after midnight Monday. Among other things, he expressed gratitude for the support he’s received in response to his heroics.

At some point during Sunday’s service, the gunman got to his feet, drew a shotgun and shot two people. Within seconds, Wilson and another churchgoer returned fire, killing the as-yet-unidentified attacker.

Though the two shooting victims – Richard White and Tony Wallace – did not survive, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick later said the volunteers’ split-second actions saved an “untold number of lives.”

Wilson, who’s seeking election as Hood County commissioner, reflected on the traumatic sequence of events in a message posted on his campaign’s Facebook page:

“I just want to thank all who have sent their prayers and comments on the events of today. The events at West Freeway Church of Christ put me in a position that I would hope no one would have to be in, but evil exists and I had to take out an active shooter in church.

“I’m thankful to GOD that I have been blessed with the ability and desire to serve him in the role of head of security at the church. I am very sad in the loss of two dear friends and brothers in CHRIST, but evil does exist in this world and I and other members are not going to allow evil to succeed. Please pray for all the members and their families in this time. Thank you for your prayers and understanding.”