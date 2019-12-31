Greyhound offering free bus ticket home to runaway children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As part of its Home Free program, Greyhound is offering a free ticket for runaway children to get back to their families or guardians.

According to Greyhound, about 400 kids and teenagers get a free ride home every year to anywhere in the U.S. The bus line works with the National Runaway Safeline to make it possible.

To be eligible for a Greyhound ticket home, the child has to call the NRS helpline, be between 12 and 21 years old, be named on a runaway report and be willing to be reunited with their family (and vice versa).

Greyhound also provides a free ticket for the parent or legal guardian if the child is under the age of 15.

If you or someone you know has run away and wants to come home or you need some help, call toll-free 1-800-RUNAWAY.