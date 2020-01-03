President Trump says US not looking to start war with Iran

BAGHDAD – President Donald Trump says the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani was not undertaken in an effort to begin a conflict with Iran.

Speaking to reporters in Florida for the first time since the drone strike on Soleimani, Trump says: “We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war.”

Trump also said he does not seek regime change in Iran, but the nation’s use of “proxy fighters to destabilize its neighbors must end and it must end now." He added that targets of possible retaliation have been identified “and I am ready and prepared to take whatever action is necessary."

Robert Natter, a retired U.S. Navy admiral who lives in Northeast Florida, served 41 years in the military. He spoke to News4Jax on Friday.

“He has been running and coordinating terrorist activity throughout the Middle East for years,” Natter said.

As the Iranian military promises retalitation, the United States is sending more troops. On Friday, the administration said 3,000 more members of the Army will be sent to the Middle East.