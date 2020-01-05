56ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

56ºF

National

Crew stranded in Pacific Ocean rescued by Coast Guard, good Samaritans

Colette DuChanois, Web producer

Tags: Hawaii, Coast Guard
A U.S. Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules observes the crew of the commercial vessel Kalamazoo as they rescue the crew of the dismasted 42-foot sailing vessel Coco Haz III about 656 miles off Hawaii Dec. 29, 2019. The Coco Haz III was dismasted Dec. 19 and a lack of contact prompted a search across the Pacific. The Japanese-flagged vessel was en route from Japan to Hawaii.
A U.S. Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules observes the crew of the commercial vessel Kalamazoo as they rescue the crew of the dismasted 42-foot sailing vessel Coco Haz III about 656 miles off Hawaii Dec. 29, 2019. The Coco Haz III was dismasted Dec. 19 and a lack of contact prompted a search across the Pacific. The Japanese-flagged vessel was en route from Japan to Hawaii. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Carmichael)

HONOLULU – The United States Coast Guard and good Samaritans aboard two ships rescued the three-member crew of a 42-foot dismasted sailing vessel in the Pacific Ocean last week, authorities said.

The Coast Guard said the crew of the Coco Haz III was found safe 10 days after severe weather broke the mast of the sailing vessel, which was traveling from Japan to Hawaii, on Dec. 19.

Coast Guard crews conducted searches over several days.

The three sailors were located on Dec. 29 about 656 miles west-southwest of the Hawaiian Islands by the Nobility, a passing container vessel. All three crew members were reportedly in good condition.

The Kalamazoo, a container ship, then took the sailors to Hawaii, where Pete Brown, one of the crew members, told KITV in Honolulu that he was reunited with family and friends from Tennessee.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: