Police: Mother of infant who froze in 1988 won't be charged

In this Jan. 2, 2001 photo, a rose is rests on the gravestone of David Paul at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Meriden, Conn. DNA testing has helped police identify the mother of David Paul, an infant who was abandoned and found frozen to death in a Connecticut parking lot in 1988. Meriden Police Chief Jeffry Cossette announced Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, that the mother was Karen Kuzmak Roche, who was 25 when the baby's body was found. She is not expected to face criminal charges. (Chris Angileri/Record-Journal via AP)

MERIDEN, CT – DNA testing has helped police identify the mother of an infant who was found frozen to death in a Connecticut parking lot in 1988, but she is not expected to face charges because of the age of the crime, authorities announced Tuesday.

Meriden Police Chief Jeffry Cossette said the mother was Karen Kuzmak Roche, who was 25 when the baby's body was found wrapped in blankets on Jan. 2, 1988. Cossette said investigators believe the infant was left in the parking lot five days before he was found.

Roche is not expected to face criminal charges, Cossette said. He called the case one of manslaughter, which has a 20-year statute of limitations.

A message seeking comment was left at a phone listing for Roche on Tuesday.

Cossette said new DNA testing identified distant relatives of Roche and eventually led detectives to question her at her home on Jan. 2, the 32nd anniversary of the infant being found. Officials said she was remorseful.

“Miss Roche indicated that she had been waiting 32 years for the day in which police would be knocking on her door,” Cossette said.

Officials said it appeared Roche called the fire department on Dec. 28, 1987, and said there was something in the parking lot, but didn't say it was a baby.

The father was not identified, but officials believe he did not know anything about the baby being abandoned.

Local clergy named the infant David Paul after his death, and community members donated money and services for his burial.

Meriden police worked with Identifinders International, which helps police and others identify people through DNA testing.