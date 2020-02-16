Police: 1 dead, 4 wounded in Connecticut club shooting

In this photo provide by Channel 3 Eyewitness News (WFSB-TV), a view of the scene of a shooting at the Majestic Lounge, in Hartford, Connecticut, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Multiple people were shot at a Connecticut nightclub, leaving one person dead, police said early Sunday. Preliminary information indicated four others were wounded, Hartford police Lt. Paul Cicero told The Associated Press. (Ayah Galal, Channel 3 Eyewitness News (WFSB-TV) via AP)

HARTFORD, Conn. – Multiple people were shot at a Connecticut nightclub, leaving one person dead, police said early Sunday.

Preliminary information indicated two males and two females were wounded in the shooting, Hartford police Lt. Paul Cicero told The Associated Press. A third male was killed.

The names and ages of those shot weren't immediately clear.

In a tweet posted around 3 a.m., police described the location as a nightclub in Hartford's South End. Cicero confirmed the shooting took place inside the Majestic Lounge on Franklin Avenue. A phone call to the number listed on Majestic Lounge's Facebook pages was not answered.

Further details, including information about the shooter and the condition of those wounded, weren't immediately available. Police tweeted that streets in a one-block radius surrounding the club were closed.

Cicero said around 7 a.m. that police had just left the scene, amid a “long, complex investigation.”

“We're not going to have anything for quite a bit of time,” he said.